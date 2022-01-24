Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $65,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $231,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $54.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

