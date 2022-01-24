Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.06 Million Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of AZZ worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of AZZ by 244.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 9.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 68,454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of AZZ by 19.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

