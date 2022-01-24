Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Varex Imaging worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.