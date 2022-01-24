Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 198.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 159.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $125,217,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $16,457,469.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,005,836 shares of company stock worth $95,864,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

