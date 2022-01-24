Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 168,038 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

