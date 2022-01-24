Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 532.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 62,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,634,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,120,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after purchasing an additional 268,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

