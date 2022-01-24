Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of PNM Resources worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,564,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 583,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,856,000 after buying an additional 84,206 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE PNM opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

