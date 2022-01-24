Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,042 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Universal Logistics worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $17.11 on Monday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $460.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

