Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Veracyte worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $2,892,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 166.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 154,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $349,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.