Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.10 Million in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 156,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of G1 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of GTHX opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.