Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 277,741 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Patrick Industries worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 111,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.