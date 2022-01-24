Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of RADCOM worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in RADCOM by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in RADCOM by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 457,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. RADCOM Ltd. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $14.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.79 million, a P/E ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.09.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

RADCOM Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

