Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of TPG RE Finance Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $943.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.87.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.