Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,790 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.52% of First Community at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCCO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at $561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Community Co. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

