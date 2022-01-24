Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 4,116 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 102,790.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

