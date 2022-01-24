Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 59,348 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,348 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 41.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $405.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.20.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

