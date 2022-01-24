Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $70.66 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

