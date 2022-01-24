Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $22.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

