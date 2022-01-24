Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of IDT worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the second quarter valued at $586,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 26.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $34.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $883.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

