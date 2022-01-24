Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Thermon Group worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 67,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of THR opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $578.48 million, a PE ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

