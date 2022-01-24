Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 223,037 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,233 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 223,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Peabody Energy worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $10.75 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $37,397.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,446. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

