Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,472 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of SPX FLOW worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.66.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

