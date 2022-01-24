Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,713 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Primoris Services worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3,919.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.17 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

PRIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.