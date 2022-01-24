Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,324 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,324 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 21.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 28.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATH opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

