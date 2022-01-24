Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,571 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,571 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of American States Water worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American States Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $91.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWR. Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

