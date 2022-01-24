Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 363,902 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 363,902 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Interface worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TILE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 346,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 2,035.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 185,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Interface by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 121,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $778.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

