Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 43,697 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,697 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 41.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $73.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $87.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

