Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,675 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Badger Meter by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 189,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Badger Meter by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 16.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 2,139.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $4,170,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of BMI opened at $89.50 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.36 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.