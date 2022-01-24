Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 51,377 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,377 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of NextGen Healthcare worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 34.4% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 149,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $162,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -299.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

