Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,554 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 511,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NYSE NTB opened at $37.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.79. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.