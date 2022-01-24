Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,569 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ameresco worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ameresco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, lifted their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Ameresco stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $686,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,983,666. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

