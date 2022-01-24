Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 124.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 232.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 567,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth about $581,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $455.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.52. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,100 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

