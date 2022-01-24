Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $227,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $202,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,769,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.