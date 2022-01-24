Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,858 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of International Bancshares worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,229.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 476,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 440,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $5,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 91,636 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $42.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

