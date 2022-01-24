Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s stock price fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.74. 8,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 141,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $773.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ryerson by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

