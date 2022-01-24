Ryo Currency 1-Day Volume Tops $1,186.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.20 million and $1,186.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,290.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,271.53 or 0.06624371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00300821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.55 or 0.00806505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00066722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00411801 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00262841 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

