Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.20 ($3.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRE shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 202 ($2.76) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 0.67 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 200.33 ($2.73). 132,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,539. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 276 ($3.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £500.83 million and a PE ratio of 14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In related news, insider Ian Edward Clark bought 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £69,648.15 ($95,030.90).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

