SAFE2 (SAFE2) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.05 or 0.06613519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,271.33 or 0.99699129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006368 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.