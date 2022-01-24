SafeBlast Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $163,914.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,176.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.60 or 0.00800517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00255326 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00024082 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

