SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.32 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $8.78 million and $9,925.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00097234 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,805.88 or 1.00000068 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00245585 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00336608 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00151027 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001608 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001400 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.