Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 8,403 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.49 per share, with a total value of $499,894.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,726 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.70 per share, with a total value of $499,872.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,223 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.11 per share, with a total value of $499,181.53.

On Friday, January 14th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,140 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $499,871.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.75 per share, with a total value of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.45 per share, with a total value of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.94 per share, with a total value of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74.

NYSE SAFE traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.32. 304,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,725. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of -0.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth $186,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 13.9% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth $217,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

