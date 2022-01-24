SafeInsure (SINS) Trading 60.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $37,008.98 and approximately $57.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 60.7% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00027701 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000231 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000714 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,124,460 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

