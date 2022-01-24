Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.03

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 8538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after acquiring an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after acquiring an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after acquiring an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after acquiring an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,152,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

