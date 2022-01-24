SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

