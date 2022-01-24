SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.38

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 2283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

