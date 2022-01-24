salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 58,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 224.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 73.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,102 shares of company stock worth $79,466,715. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $5.69 on Monday, hitting $212.94. 282,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,208. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a PE ratio of 117.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.