Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading 4% Higher

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.59. 36,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,098,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $896,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 26.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

