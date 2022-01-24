Saltoro Capital LP Acquires 28,395 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Saltoro Capital LP lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the period. UMH Properties comprises approximately 1.2% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.30% of UMH Properties worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in UMH Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,171. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.92%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.