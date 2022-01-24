Saltoro Capital LP Buys New Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000. DigitalOcean makes up approximately 1.7% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP owned 0.06% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 111.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $6,082,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $9,194,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

DigitalOcean stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,889. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,410,621.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

