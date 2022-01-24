Saltoro Capital LP Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000. TravelCenters of America makes up approximately 1.7% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.67% of TravelCenters of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

TravelCenters of America stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $605.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

